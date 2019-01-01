QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
22.1 - 22.73
Vol / Avg.
108.8K/37.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
19.29 - 35
Mkt Cap
13B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
22.34
P/E
60.66
Shares
586.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 11:42AM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 1:19PM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 8:55AM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 12:47PM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 3:59PM
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 12:04PM
Benzinga - Apr 21, 2021, 4:05PM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Entain PLC is an online sports betting and gaming company. The company owns a portfolio of sports brands that includes bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds and Sportingbet; Games Brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Entain Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Entain (GMVHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Entain (OTCPK: GMVHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Entain's (GMVHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Entain.

Q

What is the target price for Entain (GMVHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Entain

Q

Current Stock Price for Entain (GMVHY)?

A

The stock price for Entain (OTCPK: GMVHY) is $22.1 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Entain (GMVHY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Entain.

Q

When is Entain (OTCPK:GMVHY) reporting earnings?

A

Entain does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Entain (GMVHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Entain.

Q

What sector and industry does Entain (GMVHY) operate in?

A

Entain is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.