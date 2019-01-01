Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$-0.170
Quarterly Revenue
$133M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$129M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Greenlight Capital Re using advanced sorting and filters.
Greenlight Capital Re Questions & Answers
When is Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) reporting earnings?
Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.96, which beat the estimate of $-1.07.
What were Greenlight Capital Re’s (NASDAQ:GLRE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $121.5M, which beat the estimate of $92.9M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.