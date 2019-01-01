QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd is a specialty property and casualty reinsurer. It provides reinsurance solutions through its subsidiary. It focuses on underwriting fully collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, with an emphasis on Florida. Oxbridge specializes in underwriting medium frequency, high severity risks, where insufficient data exists to analyze effectively the risk/return profile of reinsurance contracts. It derives most revenues from three principal sources premiums assumed from reinsurance on property and casualty business;income from investments; andother fee income from management and underwriting performance of the reinsurance side-car.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Oxbridge Re Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oxbridge Re Holdings (OXBRW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ: OXBRW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oxbridge Re Holdings's (OXBRW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oxbridge Re Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Oxbridge Re Holdings (OXBRW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oxbridge Re Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Oxbridge Re Holdings (OXBRW)?

A

The stock price for Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ: OXBRW) is $0.5 last updated Today at 8:57:11 PM.

Q

Does Oxbridge Re Holdings (OXBRW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oxbridge Re Holdings.

Q

When is Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBRW) reporting earnings?

A

Oxbridge Re Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oxbridge Re Holdings (OXBRW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oxbridge Re Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Oxbridge Re Holdings (OXBRW) operate in?

A

Oxbridge Re Holdings is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.