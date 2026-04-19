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AST Spacemobile Company Logo on Mobile Device with Stock Chart Blue LED Background Vibrant
April 19, 2026 9:15 AM 2 min read

Venture Global, Alcoa, And LyondellBasell Are Among Top 10 Large-Cap Losers Last Week (April 13-April 17): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

Large-cap stocks faced broad selling pressure last week, with several names slipping on weak earnings and strategic shifts.

From analyst downgrades to macro concerns, multiple factors weighed on investor sentiment across sectors.

These ten large-cap stocks were worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) decreased 14.09% this week. JP Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained a Neutral rating on the stock, lowering the price target from $19 to $16.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) fell 10.23% this week following reports suggesting the company will sell a former smelter site to NYDIG. Also, the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) slumped 13.93% this week.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) slipped 8.22% this week. This may be in response to Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) fell 5.94% this week. The company announced that it will acquire SECURE Waste Infrastructure for $6.4 billion in cash and stock.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) slumped 10.86% this week.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) decreased 8.56% this week.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) fell 9.8% this week.

Photo by PJ McDonnell via Shutterstock

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