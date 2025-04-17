Why Liberty Energy Shares Are Trading Higher By 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT rose sharply in today's pre-market trading following first-quarter results.
Liberty Energy reported quarterly earnings of 4 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 5 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $977.46 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $954.73 million.
Liberty Energy shares jumped 9.1% to $12.47 in pre-market trading
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Baijiayun Group Ltd RTC rose 90.2% to $0.4088 in pre-market trading after the company formed a strategic partnership with Xinlantian to combine AI Video and large language model technologies with decade-long expertise in autism rehabilitation, for autistic children across China.
- SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company SMX surged 52.7% to $2.23 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday.
- Sharps Technology, Inc. STSS gained 31% to $0.0347 in pre-market after dipping 18% on Wednesday.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZ gained 24.3% to $7.09 in pre-market trading after CNBC’s Scott Wapner said Pershing Square’s Hertz stake is 19.8%, through shares & swaps.
- Avanos Medical, Inc. AVNS rose 24.3% to $14.99 in pre-market trading.
- TXNM Energy, Inc. TXNM jumped 21.7% to $64.00 in pre-market trading. TXNM Energy will announce first quarter financial results before the opening bell on Friday, May 9.
- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ITP surged 21.4% to $0.31 in pre-market trading.
- Algoma Steel Group Inc. ASTL rose 20.8% to $5.69 in pre-market trading.
- Green Dot Corporation GDOT gained 18.4% to $8.79 in pre-market trading. Green Dot will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 8.
Losers
- enVVeno Medical Corporation NVNO fell 47.4% to $1.25 in pre-market trading.
- Asure Software, Inc. ASUR fell 34.3% to $6.00 in pre-market trading.
- iOThree Limited IOTR shares fell 32.3% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after dipping 54% on Wednesday.
- Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. SION shares dipped 30% to $7.00 in pre-market trading following a 5% gain on Wednesday.
- TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TNFA shares tumbled 22.6% to $0.19 in pre-market trading after dipping 9% on Wednesday.
- Mercer International Inc. MERC shares fell 20.4% to $4.10 in pre-market trading. Mercer International will release its first quarter results for the period ending March 31, 2025 on Thursday, May 1, after the closing bell.
- Legacy Education Inc. LGCY fell 16.7% to $5.31 in today's pre-market trading.
- Telos Corporation TLS fell 16.7% to $2.10 in pre-market trading.
- Torrid Holdings Inc. CURV dipped 14.4% to $5.01 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Wednesday.
- Interface, Inc. TILE declined 8.7% to $17.01 in pre-market trading.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.