Why Liberty Energy Shares Are Trading Higher By 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT rose sharply in today's pre-market trading following first-quarter results.

Liberty Energy reported quarterly earnings of 4 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 5 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $977.46 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $954.73 million.

Liberty Energy shares jumped 9.1% to $12.47 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Baijiayun Group Ltd RTC rose 90.2% to $0.4088 in pre-market trading after the company formed a strategic partnership with Xinlantian to combine AI Video and large language model technologies with decade-long expertise in autism rehabilitation, for autistic children across China.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company SMX surged 52.7% to $2.23 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday.

Sharps Technology, Inc . STSS gained 31% to $0.0347 in pre-market after dipping 18% on Wednesday.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc . HTZ gained 24.3% to $7.09 in pre-market trading after CNBC's Scott Wapner said Pershing Square's Hertz stake is 19.8%, through shares & swaps.

Avanos Medical, Inc . AVNS rose 24.3% to $14.99 in pre-market trading.

TXNM Energy, Inc. TXNM jumped 21.7% to $64.00 in pre-market trading. TXNM Energy will announce first quarter financial results before the opening bell on Friday, May 9.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ITP surged 21.4% to $0.31 in pre-market trading.

Algoma Steel Group Inc . ASTL rose 20.8% to $5.69 in pre-market trading.

. rose 20.8% to $5.69 in pre-market trading. Green Dot Corporation GDOT gained 18.4% to $8.79 in pre-market trading. Green Dot will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 8.

Losers

enVVeno Medical Corporation NVNO fell 47.4% to $1.25 in pre-market trading.

Asure Software, Inc . ASUR fell 34.3% to $6.00 in pre-market trading.

iOThree Limited IOTR shares fell 32.3% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after dipping 54% on Wednesday.

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc . SION shares dipped 30% to $7.00 in pre-market trading following a 5% gain on Wednesday.

TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc . TNFA shares tumbled 22.6% to $0.19 in pre-market trading after dipping 9% on Wednesday.

Mercer International Inc . MERC shares fell 20.4% to $4.10 in pre-market trading. Mercer International will release its first quarter results for the period ending March 31, 2025 on Thursday, May 1, after the closing bell.

Legacy Education Inc . LGCY fell 16.7% to $5.31 in today's pre-market trading.

. fell 16.7% to $5.31 in today's pre-market trading. Telos Corporation TLS fell 16.7% to $2.10 in pre-market trading.

fell 16.7% to $2.10 in pre-market trading. Torrid Holdings Inc. CURV dipped 14.4% to $5.01 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Wednesday.

dipped 14.4% to $5.01 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Wednesday. Interface, Inc. TILE declined 8.7% to $17.01 in pre-market trading.

