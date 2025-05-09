Why Pinterest Shares Are Trading Higher By 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. PINS rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued second-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates. Also, Pinterest’s reported an increase in its monthly average users.
Pinterest reported first-quarter revenue of $855 million, beating estimates of $846.59 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The idea discovery platform company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share, missing analyst estimates of 26 cents per share.
Pinterest shares jumped 12.7% to $31.40 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. ZKIN rose 88.8% to $4.76 in pre-market trading after jumping 129% on Thursday.
- SCWorx Corp. WORX surged 75.1% to $0.9595 in pre-market trading.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CRVS gained 37% to $4.59 in pre-market trading after it reported first-quarter EPS. The company also reported data from its Cohorts 1-3 of Placebo-Controlled phase 1 clinical trial.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH jumped 22.3% to $0.33 in pre-market trading after the company announced FDA orphan-drug nears patient enrollment milestone for phase 2 clinical trial.
- PHX Minerals Inc. PHX gained 20.8% to $4.33 in pre-market trading after WhiteHawk announced plans to but the company for $4.35 per share.
- TransMedics Group, Inc. TMDX surged 16.5% to $108.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
- Green Dot Corporation GDOT climbed 14.8% to $10.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD gained 14.2% to $68.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. CETY gained 12.6% to $0.5293 in pre-market trading after rising 18% on Thursday.
Losers
- Jade Biosciences, Inc. JBIO shares dipped 44.4% to $5.00 in pre-market trading.
- NuCana plc NCNA shares fell 39.2% to $0.0626 in pre-market trading after dipping 66% on Thursday. NuCana recently announced a registered direct offering with approximately $7 million gross proceeds.
- Twin Vee Powercats Co. VEEE shares fell 38.7% to $4.57 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of public offering.
- Super League Enterprise, Inc. SLE fell 37.5% to $0.2033 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of a proposed public offering.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA shares tumbled 35.6% to $2.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
- Profound Medical Corp. PROF dipped 34.7% to $3.25 in pre-market trading after posting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Solidion Technology Inc. STI fell 25.6% to $0.1170 in today's pre-market trading. Solidion Technology shares jumped 67% on Thursday after the company presented its patented technology for transforming lithium-ion facilities into battery producers.
- Globus Medical, Inc. GMED fell 17.2% to $60.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- FIGS, Inc. FIGS declined 16.2% to $4.22 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter results.
- Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF fell 13.2% to $3.84 in pre-market trading after reporting mixed quarterly results.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.