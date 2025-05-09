Why Pinterest Shares Are Trading Higher By 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. PINS rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued second-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates. Also, Pinterest’s reported an increase in its monthly average users.

Pinterest reported first-quarter revenue of $855 million, beating estimates of $846.59 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The idea discovery platform company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share, missing analyst estimates of 26 cents per share.

Pinterest shares jumped 12.7% to $31.40 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

ZK International Group Co., Ltd . ZKIN rose 88.8% to $4.76 in pre-market trading after jumping 129% on Thursday.

. rose 88.8% to $4.76 in pre-market trading after jumping 129% on Thursday. SCWorx Corp . WORX surged 75.1% to $0.9595 in pre-market trading.

. surged 75.1% to $0.9595 in pre-market trading. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc . CRVS gained 37% to $4.59 in pre-market trading after it reported first-quarter EPS. The company also reported data from its Cohorts 1-3 of Placebo-Controlled phase 1 clinical trial.

. gained 37% to $4.59 in pre-market trading after it reported first-quarter EPS. The company also reported data from its Cohorts 1-3 of Placebo-Controlled phase 1 clinical trial. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc . SHPH jumped 22.3% to $0.33 in pre-market trading after the company announced FDA orphan-drug nears patient enrollment milestone for phase 2 clinical trial.

. jumped 22.3% to $0.33 in pre-market trading after the company announced FDA orphan-drug nears patient enrollment milestone for phase 2 clinical trial. PHX Minerals Inc . PHX gained 20.8% to $4.33 in pre-market trading after WhiteHawk announced plans to but the company for $4.35 per share.

. gained 20.8% to $4.33 in pre-market trading after WhiteHawk announced plans to but the company for $4.35 per share. TransMedics Group, Inc . TMDX surged 16.5% to $108.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

. surged 16.5% to $108.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates. Green Dot Corporation GDOT climbed 14.8% to $10.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates.

climbed 14.8% to $10.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates. The Trade Desk, Inc . TTD gained 14.2% to $68.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

. gained 14.2% to $68.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. CETY gained 12.6% to $0.5293 in pre-market trading after rising 18% on Thursday.

Losers

Jade Biosciences, Inc . JBIO shares dipped 44.4% to $5.00 in pre-market trading.

. shares dipped 44.4% to $5.00 in pre-market trading. NuCana plc NCNA shares fell 39.2% to $0.0626 in pre-market trading after dipping 66% on Thursday. NuCana recently announced a registered direct offering with approximately $7 million gross proceeds.

shares fell 39.2% to $0.0626 in pre-market trading after dipping 66% on Thursday. NuCana recently announced a registered direct offering with approximately $7 million gross proceeds. Twin Vee Powercats Co. VEEE shares fell 38.7% to $4.57 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of public offering.

shares fell 38.7% to $4.57 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of public offering. Super League Enterprise, Inc . SLE fell 37.5% to $0.2033 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of a proposed public offering.

. fell 37.5% to $0.2033 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of a proposed public offering. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc . IOVA shares tumbled 35.6% to $2.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

. shares tumbled 35.6% to $2.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Profound Medical Corp . PROF dipped 34.7% to $3.25 in pre-market trading after posting downbeat quarterly earnings.

. dipped 34.7% to $3.25 in pre-market trading after posting downbeat quarterly earnings. Solidion Technology Inc . STI fell 25.6% to $0.1170 in today's pre-market trading. Solidion Technology shares jumped 67% on Thursday after the company presented its patented technology for transforming lithium-ion facilities into battery producers.

. fell 25.6% to $0.1170 in today's pre-market trading. Solidion Technology shares jumped 67% on Thursday after the company presented its patented technology for transforming lithium-ion facilities into battery producers. Globus Medical, Inc . GMED fell 17.2% to $60.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

. fell 17.2% to $60.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. FIGS, Inc . FIGS declined 16.2% to $4.22 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter results.

. declined 16.2% to $4.22 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter results. Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF fell 13.2% to $3.84 in pre-market trading after reporting mixed quarterly results.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock