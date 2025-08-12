Mercury Systems Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Green Dot, Arcturus Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 500 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. MRCY rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results.

The company reported a successful fourth quarter, with adjusted EPS of 47 cents on sales of $273.1 million, both beating analyst estimates. This performance was driven by $342 million in quarterly bookings, resulting in a robust book-to-bill ratio of 1.25.

Mercury Systems shares jumped 24.6% to $66.79 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF gained 194% to $9.81 after the company announced it launched an institutional Ethereum accumulation strategy with $349 million in ETH and $238 million in cash reserves.

Green Dot Corporatio n GDOT rose 34% to $13.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates. Also, the company raised its FY25 GAAP EPS guidance.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp . TNXP gained 32.4% to $59.56 following quarterly results.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings In c. ARCT jumped 27.9% to $14.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results. Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $47 to $49.

Lightbridge Corporation LTBR rose 27% to $17.12 after the company announced it entered into a strategic collaboration with Oklo to explore the potential co-location of a lightbridge fuel fabrication facility.

Hanesbrands Inc. HBI gained 27% to $6.15 after the Financial Times reported Gildan is nearing a deal to acquire the company.

Sea Limited SE gained 20% to $175.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.

Resideo Technologies, In c. REZI gained 14% to $31.33 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $24 to $35.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME jumped 12.6% to $25.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results.

Xometry, Inc. XMTR gained 12.6% to $48.48.

AAON, Inc . AAON rose 11.7% to $80.59.

American Airlines Group Inc . AAL gained 10.2% to $12.76. Shares of airline stocks traded higher after July's inflation report showed a rise in ticket prices and a decline in gasoline costs.

Unity Software Inc . U gained 10.1% to $36.54.

United Airlines Holdings, In c. UAL rose 9.5% to $97.83. Shares of airline stocks traded higher after July's inflation report showed a rise in ticket prices and a decline in gasoline costs.

RH RH gained 9% to $234.18.

