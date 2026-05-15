Buffett Steps Aside: Abel's First Berkshire 13F Buys Delta Air Lines, Exits Visa And Mastercard

On Friday, Berkshire Hathaway revealed their latest portfolio moves in a 13F filing, the first such filing with Abel as CEO.

New Positions

Berkshire Hathaway unveiled several new positions in the first quarter, which ended March 31, 2026. Here's a look at the changes to the portfolio compared to the fourth quarter.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) : Add 39,809,456 shares

Macy's Inc (NYSE:M) : Add 3,038,355 shares

Alphabet Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) : Add 3,585,215 shares

Exited Positions

Abel made many notable exits in the quarter, taking the company's number of stock positions from 42 to 29. Here are the stocks that were exited completely in the first quarter:

Portfolio Changes

The first-quarter 13F showed changes in the existing stocks held by Berkshire Hathaway. Here are the top decreased stakes by Berkshire Hathaway in the first quarter by percentage, as reported by 13f.info.

Here are the top additions in the first quarter by percentage:

Top Holdings

At the end of the first quarter, these were the largest stock holdings in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio and their valuation at the time: