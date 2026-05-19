U.S. stocks extended losses by midday Tuesday as a fresh Treasury rout pushed long-dated yields to multi-decade highs and a crowded chipmaker trade unwound, with investors growing impatient over the unresolved U.S.–Iran standoff that has kept oil prices elevated and inflation expectations sticky.

• State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF shares are advancing steadily. Why is XLV stock advancing?

President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday morning that a decision on Iran was still days away, saying “we’re not leaving Iran yet, we’re going to do it right” and that the timeline could stretch “two to three days, maybe until early next week.”

The open-ended timeline kept a bid under oil while feeding into a brutal long-end Treasury sell-off.

The yield on the 30-year bond climbed 6 basis points to 5.18%, its highest since 2007, while the 10-year jumped 8 basis points to 4.67%, a 16-month peak.

The 2-year yield rose 7 basis points to 4.13% as traders priced in the possibility that the Federal Reserve has room to hike rates this year.

Across U.S. equity markets by midday Tuesday, losses were broad-based and led by mega-cap tech and small caps.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% to 7,355, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 261 points, or 0.5%, to 49,425.

The Nasdaq 100 dropped 1% to 28,703, eyeing its third straight session of declines as the AI infrastructure trade extended its pullback.

The Russell 2000 was the day’s worst major benchmark, sliding 1.3% to 2,740 as small caps caught the brunt of the yield move.

Spot gold pared its recent rebound, falling 1.4% to $4,503 an ounce and extending its month-to-date decline to roughly 6.6%, with the precious metal falling amid rising yields and a stronger dollar.

Tuesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

Defensives Hold The Line, Clean Energy Craters

Sector leadership flipped firmly defensive.

Tuesday’s Stock Movers

Tuesday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers

Tuesday’s Russell 1000 Top Losers