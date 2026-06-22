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June 22, 2026 1:01 PM 4 min read

Alphabet Tumbles 6%, SpaceX Sinks 10% On Bond Sale: Stock Market Today

A renewed slide in AI hyperscalers pulled Wall Street’s biggest benchmarks lower at midday Monday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 are swinging into the red even as the Dow Jones and small caps pushed higher

U.S.-Iran talks over the Strait of Hormuz sent oil prices sliding, amid lingering bets that a hawkish Federal Reserve could still raise interest rates this year.

West Texas Intermediate crude sank about 4.8% to roughly $73.64 a barrel, almost fully erasing its Iran-war premium.

Across U.S. equity markets by midday Monday, the action was sharply split. The S&P 500 slipped about 0.4% to 7,474, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the trend with a gain of roughly 0.3%, or about 171 points, to 51,736. 

Shares of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SPCX) slid 10% following a new bond offering of $20 billion. The stock has now fallen 26% since its high last week.

Monday’s Performance In Major US Indices

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

Communications Sink, Getty Images Climb On OpenAI Deal

AbbVie Inc(NYSE:ABBV) climbed about 7% after agreeing to buy Apogee Therapeutics in a $10.9 billion cash deal,

Monday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers

Monday’s Russell 1000 Top Losers

Image: Shutterstock

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