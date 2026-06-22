A renewed slide in AI hyperscalers pulled Wall Street’s biggest benchmarks lower at midday Monday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 are swinging into the red even as the Dow Jones and small caps pushed higher.
U.S.-Iran talks over the Strait of Hormuz sent oil prices sliding, amid lingering bets that a hawkish Federal Reserve could still raise interest rates this year.
West Texas Intermediate crude sank about 4.8% to roughly $73.64 a barrel, almost fully erasing its Iran-war premium.
Across U.S. equity markets by midday Monday, the action was sharply split. The S&P 500 slipped about 0.4% to 7,474, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the trend with a gain of roughly 0.3%, or about 171 points, to 51,736.
Shares of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SPCX) slid 10% following a new bond offering of $20 billion. The stock has now fallen 26% since its high last week.
Monday’s Performance In Major US Indices
According to the Benzinga Pro platform:
Communications Sink, Getty Images Climb On OpenAI Deal
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) climbed about 7% after agreeing to buy Apogee Therapeutics in a $10.9 billion cash deal,
Monday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers
Monday’s Russell 1000 Top Losers
Image: Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.