Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Wall Street rally illustrating by financial chart in front of buildings photo
June 30, 2026 1:26 PM 4 min read

AI Chips Power Wall Street Higher, Dow Eyes Records: Stock Market Today

U.S. stocks pushed higher into the last session of the first half, with technology and semiconductor names extending Monday’s surge.

• AeroVironment stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s fueling AVAV momentum?

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.4%, well ahead of the S&P 500, which advanced 0.7% to build on Monday’s close of 7,440.43. The CBOE Volatility Index slid 5.2%, signaling a calmer tone as the war premium continued to fade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, holding above 52,300 points and nearing record highs at 52,661.

Tuesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

Tuesday’s Stock Movers

The semiconductor strength ran deep. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) jumped about 9%.

Tuesday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers

Tuesday’s Russell 1000 Top Losers

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved