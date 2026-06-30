U.S. stocks pushed higher into the last session of the first half, with technology and semiconductor names extending Monday’s surge.

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The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.4%, well ahead of the S&P 500, which advanced 0.7% to build on Monday’s close of 7,440.43. The CBOE Volatility Index slid 5.2%, signaling a calmer tone as the war premium continued to fade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, holding above 52,300 points and nearing record highs at 52,661.

Tuesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

Tuesday’s Stock Movers

The semiconductor strength ran deep. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) jumped about 9%.

Tuesday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers

Tuesday’s Russell 1000 Top Losers