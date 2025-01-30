Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. META rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results.

Meta reported fourth-quarter revenue of $48.39 billion, beating analyst estimates of $47.03 billion. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8.02 per share, beating analyst estimates of $6.77 per share.

Meta shares gained 2.2% to $691.66 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Alterity Therapeutics Limited ATHE gained 105% to $6.13 in pre-market trading.

gained 105% to $6.13 in pre-market trading. NanoVibronix, Inc. NAOV rose 54.1% to $0.5853 in pre-market trading.

rose 54.1% to $0.5853 in pre-market trading. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc . XFOR gained 40.1% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 52% on Wednesday.

. gained 40.1% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 52% on Wednesday. MGO Global, Inc . MGOL gained 21.9% to $0.1240 in pre-market trading after dipping over 38% on Wednesday.

. gained 21.9% to $0.1240 in pre-market trading after dipping over 38% on Wednesday. Carisma Therapeutics, Inc . CARM gained 18.4% to $0.5980 in pre-market trading.

. gained 18.4% to $0.5980 in pre-market trading. Alta Equipment Group Inc . ALTG rose 14.1% to $8.01 in pre-market trading.

. rose 14.1% to $8.01 in pre-market trading. Celestica Inc. CLS shares jumped 13.1% to $113.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY25 guidance above estimates.

shares jumped 13.1% to $113.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY25 guidance above estimates. Ranger Energy Services, Inc . RNGR gained 10.5% to $19.00 in pre-market trading.

. gained 10.5% to $19.00 in pre-market trading. Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose 2.9% to $400.23 in pre-market trading. Tesla reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and sales results. The company, meanwhile, said it expects its vehicle business to return to growth in 2025. Tesla also promised to launch new and “more affordable” models in the first half of 2025, in addition to other promises regarding the deployment of autonomous vehicles and licensing of the company’s full self-driving (FSD) driver assistance software to rivals.

Losers

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc . CRGX shares fell 74.3% to $3.39 in pre-market trading after the company announced it discontinued its FIRCE-1 Phase 2 study.

. shares fell 74.3% to $3.39 in pre-market trading after the company announced it discontinued its FIRCE-1 Phase 2 study. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc . NATR dipped 46.6% to $8.00 in pre-market trading.

. dipped 46.6% to $8.00 in pre-market trading. Silexion Therapeutics Corp SLXN shares fell 32.4% to $2.12 in pre-market trading. Silexion Therapeutics announced exercise of warrants for $3.3 million gross proceeds.

shares fell 32.4% to $2.12 in pre-market trading. Silexion Therapeutics announced exercise of warrants for $3.3 million gross proceeds. Avalon Holdings Corporation AWX fell 19.2% to $2.90 in today's pre-market trading.

fell 19.2% to $2.90 in today's pre-market trading. Coincheck Group N.V. CNCK shares dipped 17.1% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Wednesday.

shares dipped 17.1% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Wednesday. Varex Imaging Corporatio n VREX shares tumbled 12.2% to $11.94 in pre-market trading. Varex Imaging will report unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 following the close of regular trading on Thursday, Feb. 6.

n shares tumbled 12.2% to $11.94 in pre-market trading. Varex Imaging will report unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 following the close of regular trading on Thursday, Feb. 6. Whirlpool Corporation WHR fell 10.6% to $116.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue results and issued FY25 guidance below estimates.

fell 10.6% to $116.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue results and issued FY25 guidance below estimates. ServiceNow, Inc. NOW fell 9.4% to $1,035.79 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly revenue results.

fell 9.4% to $1,035.79 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly revenue results. Orthofix Medical Inc . OFIX declined 9.1% to $17.01 in pre-market trading. Orthofix Medical will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 25, before the opening bell.

. declined 9.1% to $17.01 in pre-market trading. Orthofix Medical will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 25, before the opening bell. First Bancorp FBNC fell 6.8% to $41.00 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter earnings.

Now Read This: