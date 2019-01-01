ñol

Dollar Gen
(NYSE:DG)
228.33
6.20[2.79%]
At close: May 27
228.38
0.0500[0.02%]
After Hours: 4:20PM EDT
Day High/Low224.38 - 230.8
52 Week High/Low183.25 - 262.21
Open / Close224.38 / 228.38
Float / Outstanding226.5M / 227M
Vol / Avg.2.8M / 2.2M
Mkt Cap51.8B
P/E23.4
50d Avg. Price231.06
Div / Yield2.2/0.96%
Payout Ratio18.55
EPS2.42
Total Float228.3M

Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Dollar Gen reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 26

EPS

$2.410

Quarterly Revenue

$8.8B

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

$8.8B

Earnings Recap

 

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dollar Gen beat estimated earnings by 3.88%, reporting an EPS of $2.41 versus an estimate of $2.32.

Revenue was up $350.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dollar Gen's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 2.57 2.01 2.57 2.19
EPS Actual 2.57 2.08 2.69 2.82
Revenue Estimate 8.70B 8.49B 8.59B 8.28B
Revenue Actual 8.65B 8.52B 8.65B 8.40B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Dollar Gen Questions & Answers

Q
When is Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG) reporting earnings?
A

Dollar Gen (DG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.03, which beat the estimate of $1.00.

Q
What were Dollar Gen’s (NYSE:DG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $5.6B, which beat the estimate of $5.6B.

