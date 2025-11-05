This Docebo Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Oppenheimer analyst Ken Wong initiated coverage on Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $35. Docebo shares closed at $24.61 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler analyst Biren Amin initiated coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group (NASDAQ:AAPG) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $48. Ascentage Pharma shares closed at $33.25 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B. Riley Securities analyst Madison El-Saadi initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $11. Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $4.35 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
