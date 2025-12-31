This Tower Semiconductor Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Truist Securities analyst Anthony Hau downgraded DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $16. DigitalBridge shares closed at $15.28 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson downgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $42 to $40. GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares closed at $36.12 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth downgraded Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) from Buy to Neutral. Ekso Bionics shares closed at $10.58 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson downgraded Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) from Outperform to Neutral and maintained the price target of $125. Tower Semiconductor shares closed at $120.67 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying TSEM stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
- Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Financial Stocks With Over 10% Dividend Yields
Photo via Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.