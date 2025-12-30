This Mereo BioPharma Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft downgraded Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $7 to $0.5. Mereo BioPharma shares closed at $0.2854 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin downgraded DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) from Outperform to Sector Perform and slashed the price target from $23 to $16. DigitalBridge shares closed at $15.26 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen analyst Michael Elias downgraded DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) from Buy to Hold and announced a $16 price target. DigitalBridge shares closed at $15.26 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
