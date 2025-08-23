Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has made a hefty investment in Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, pouring in more than $1.27 billion within a span of three months.

What Happened: Ackman’s firm, Pershing Square Capital Management, accumulated 5,823,316 shares of Amazon, which accounts for nearly 10% of the firm's $13.7 billion total assets under management, as revealed in the latest 13F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Not stopping at Amazon, Pershing also ramped up its holdings in Alphabet Inc. GOOGL by 925,000 shares, taking its total to 5,362,980, valued at $945.11 million.

The firm also increased its stakes in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT and Hertz Global Holdings HTZ.

On the flip side, the firm completely liquidated its 14,799,796-share position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City CP, which was worth over $1 billion at the end of Q1 2025.

Also Read: Ackman Bets Big on Hertz as Tariff Tailwinds Boost Fleet Value: ‘Investing Is Risky, There Are No Guarantees of a Successful Outcome’

Ackman is well-known for his high-conviction bets. He famously shorted municipal bond insurer MBIA before the 2008 crash and turned a $27 million pandemic hedge into a $2.6 billion windfall during the COVID-19 market turmoil.

His latest move into Amazon and increased stakes in other companies reflect his confidence in these companies’ potential for growth and profitability.

The complete sell-off in Canadian Pacific Kansas City, however, indicates a shift in investment strategy, possibly due to changing market dynamics or company-specific factors.

Read Next

Bill Ackman’s Advice: ‘Stay Away From Shorting Stocks, Avoid Commodity-Sensitive Industries, And You Do Great’