Bill Ackman Has 70% Of His Portfolio Invested In These 5 Stocks: Here's What Q2 13F Filings Show

Bill Ackman, the renowned investor and founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P., has concentrated nearly 70% of his portfolio in five key stocks, according to the firm's second quarter 2025 13F filings.

Pershing Square Concentrated In These 5 Stocks

The filings reveal a strategic focus on high-growth and established names, with Uber Technologies Inc. UBER leading the pack at 21% of the portfolio, followed by significant stakes in Brookfield Corp. BN, Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, and Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. HHH.

Together, these holdings account for approximately $9.45 billion of the $13.729 billion total portfolio value as of June 30, 2025, marking a slight increase from the first quarter’s $11.930 billion.

Stocks Value (as of Q2) % in the Portfolio Shares (as of Q2) Uber Technologies Inc. UBER $2.827 billion 21% 30,301,161 Brookfield Corp. BN $2.546 billion 19% 41,160,397 Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR $1.525 billion 11% 23,000,914 Amazon.com Inc. AMZN $1.278 billion 9.30% 5,823,316 Hughes Holdings Inc. HHH $1.273 billion 9.30% 18,852,064

Notable Changes From The First Quarter

A notable highlight is Ackman's new investment in Amazon, with 5.82 million shares valued at $1.28 billion, making it a fresh addition to his top five.

This move aligns with his growing interest in Magnificent 7 stocks, as he also boosted positions in Alphabet Inc. Class A GOOGL by 21%.

However, the portfolio saw a complete exit from Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. CP, shedding all 14.8 million shares, a decision reflecting a strategic shift.

Other changes include modest increases in Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT and Hertz Global Holdings HTZ, though the latter remains a small 0.8% stake.

Portfolio Value Increases By Nearly $1.8 Billion In Q2

The second quarter filings maintain the portfolio's 11 holdings, unchanged from the first quarter, with a total value rise of about $1.799 billion.

Uber remains the cornerstone, holding steady at 30.3 million shares, while Brookfield and Restaurant Brands also saw minor share adjustments. This concentration underscores Ackman's confidence in these sectors, despite a volatile market.

Price Action

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, fell in premarket on Tuesday. The SPY was down 0.56% at $641.44, while the QQQ declined 0.74% to $566.17, according to Benzinga Pro data.

