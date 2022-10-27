Credit Suisse, Meta Platforms, Wolfspeed And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Thursday

U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. BW shares dipped 26% to $5.91. Babcock & Wilcox said it sees FY23 adjusted EBITDA of $100 million to $120 million.
- Sleep Number Corporation SNBR fell 23.3% to $28.10 following Q3 earnings.
- Meta Platforms, Inc. META shares declined 22.6% to $100.47 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and issued Q4 revenue guidance with a midpoint below estimates. The company also guided FY23 expenses of $96 billion to $101 billion.
- Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF dropped 20.4% to $84.75 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates.
- FormFactor, Inc. FORM fell 20.2% to $21.65 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales and issued Q4 guidance below estimates.
- Carriage Services, Inc. CSV fell 19.7% to $25.75 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Horizon Bancorp, Inc. HBNC dropped 18.9% to $16.04 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Align Technology, Inc. ALGN fell 17.8% to $182.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Credit Suisse Group AG CS shares fell 17.8% to $3.94. Credit Suisse Group posted a Q3 loss of $1.58 per share.
- FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN dropped 16.8% to $146.36 after the company lowered the high end of its 2022 EPS guidance.
- Amedisys, Inc. AMED fell 14.4% to $90.19 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- TriMas Corporation TRS fell 12.3% to $25.07 following weak quarterly results.
- World Acceptance Corporation WRLD dropped 11.2% to $91.72 following a Q2 loss.
- Columbia Financial, Inc. CLBK fell 11.1% to $19.46 following Q3 results.
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST fell 11.1% to $226.22 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and lowered FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD fell 10% to $21.30.
- XPeng Inc. XPEV dipped 10% to $7.37.
- LendingClub Corporation LC shares fell 8.5% to $10.67 after the company issued Q4 guidance below estimates.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. STM fell 5.8% to $32.61 following Q3 results.
