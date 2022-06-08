20 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Cyren Ltd. CYRN rose 31.1% to $2.32 in pre-market trading after the company entered into an agreement with Content Services Group to sell all equity interests in its legacy secure email gateway business.

rose 31.1% to $2.32 in pre-market trading after the company entered into an agreement with Content Services Group to sell all equity interests in its legacy secure email gateway business. Exicure, Inc. XCUR shares rose 27.5% to $0.1441 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Tuesday.

shares rose 27.5% to $0.1441 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Tuesday. Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI shares rose 26.8% to $2.89 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 46% on Tuesday. The company recently announced a $3.5 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

shares rose 26.8% to $2.89 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 46% on Tuesday. The company recently announced a $3.5 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Novavax, Inc. NVAX rose 19.7% to $56.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted 21 to 0, with one abstention, to recommend that the FDA grant Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373) for individuals aged 18 years and over.

rose 19.7% to $56.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted 21 to 0, with one abstention, to recommend that the FDA grant Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373) for individuals aged 18 years and over. MDJM Ltd MDJH rose 16.8% to $2.16 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Tuesday.

rose 16.8% to $2.16 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Tuesday. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM rose 14.8% to $1.00 in pre-market trading. AIM ImmunoTech, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.08 per share.

rose 14.8% to $1.00 in pre-market trading. AIM ImmunoTech, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.08 per share. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP SNMP rose 13.9% to $0.6050 in pre-market trading after the company announced court approval of Mesquite Energy, Inc. settlement agreement.

rose 13.9% to $0.6050 in pre-market trading after the company announced court approval of Mesquite Energy, Inc. settlement agreement. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX rose 12.6% to $0.24 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Tuesday.

rose 12.6% to $0.24 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Tuesday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. YMM rose 9.9% to $8.75 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.

rose 9.9% to $8.75 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results. Broadway Financial Corporation BYFC rose 9% to $1.69 in pre-market trading. Broadway issued $150 million of preferred stock to the U.S. Department of the Treasury under the emergency capital investment program.

rose 9% to $1.69 in pre-market trading. Broadway issued $150 million of preferred stock to the U.S. Department of the Treasury under the emergency capital investment program. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. WTER rose 8.7% to $0.50 in pre-market trading. The Alkaline Water Company recently named Frank Lazaran as Chief Executive Officer.

rose 8.7% to $0.50 in pre-market trading. The Alkaline Water Company recently named Frank Lazaran as Chief Executive Officer. SOS Limited SOS rose 8.6% to $0.3850 in pre-market trading.

rose 8.6% to $0.3850 in pre-market trading. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC rose 8.1% to $5.35 in pre-market trading.

rose 8.1% to $5.35 in pre-market trading. Bilibili Inc. BILI rose 8% to $30.28 in pre-market trading after jumping 10% on Tuesday.

rose 8% to $30.28 in pre-market trading after jumping 10% on Tuesday. Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP rose 7.3% to $0.6330 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 9% on Tuesday.



Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers