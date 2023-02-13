TreeHouse Foods, Bed Bath & Beyond And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects TreeHouse Foods, Inc. THS to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion before the opening bell. TreeHouse Foods shares gained 2.1% to $49.34 in after-hours trading.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY is going to shut its operations in Canada, according to a court filing on Friday. The company has filed its Canadian division for protection under the Companies Creditors Arrangement Act, Canada's rough equivalent of chapter 11 bankruptcy, reported Reuters. Bed Bath & Beyond shares dropped 9.6% to close at $2.35 on Friday and lost 1.3% in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR to have earned $6.79 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Avis Budget shares gained 0.5% to $215.88 in after-hours trading.

Broadway Financial Corporation BYFC reported Q4 earnings of $0.02 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.02 per share. The company’s sales rose to $9.33 million from $6.64 million. Broadway Financial shares gained 4.6% to $1.37 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. ANET to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion before the opening bell. Arista Networks shares gained 0.2% to $133.59 in after-hours trading.

