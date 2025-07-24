July 24, 2025 12:22 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On First Busey Following Q2 Results

by Avi Kapoor
First Busey Corporation BUSE reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday.

First Busey posted quarterly earnings of 63 cents per share which met the analyst consensus estimate. The company reported quarterly sales of $198.046 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $193.508 million.

First Busey shares fell 0.8% to trade at $23.50 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on First Busey following earnings announcement.

  • DA Davidson analyst Jeff Rulis maintained First Busey with a Neutral and raised the price target from $23 to $26.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Damon Delmonte maintained First Busey with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $30 to $29.
Considering buying BUSE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

