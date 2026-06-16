U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 300 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) rose sharply as the company agreed to be acquired by Altaris for approximately $375 million.

Simulations Plus shares jumped 12.4% to $18.40 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gins in today’s session.

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