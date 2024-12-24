Why Carbon Revolution Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 62%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company CREV rose sharply during Tuesday's pre-market session after the company announced it has reached an agreement with OIC for a further $25 million in financing to support the ongoing liquidity of the business.

Carbon Revolution shares jumped 62.4% to $6.32 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Avinger, Inc . AVGR gained 138.2% to $1.53 in pre-market trading. Avinger, last week, announced it has received a Notice of Allowance for a U.S. patent titled “Catheter Device With Detachable Distal End (For The Treatment Of Peripheral Artery Disease).”

Tivic Health Systems, Inc . TIVC gained 107% to $0.4650 in pre-market trading after the company's CEO outlined 2025 priorities, seeing a 30% reduction in net operating loss.

NeueHealth, Inc. NEUE gained 59.2% to $6.86 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has entered into a definitive merger to be acquired for $7.33 per share.

Theriva Biologics, Inc . TOVX rose 38.5% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received a notice of allowance for U.S. Patent Application No. 18.534,962 titled "Microbiome Protection from Oral Antibiotics."

SES AI Corporation SES shares jumped 37.3% to $0.7150 in pre-market trading.

SEALSQ Corp LAES gained 35% to $6.61 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 78% on Monday.

Nocera, Inc . NCRA rose 32.1% to $1.22 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Monday.

AmpliTech Group, Inc . AMPG gained 26.3% to $3.12 in pre-market trading after surging around 25% on Monday.

. gained 26.3% to $3.12 in pre-market trading after surging around 25% on Monday. Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY rose 17.5% to $1.68 in pre-market trading after gaining over 13% on Monday.

Losers

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. SLGL shares tumbled 42.2% to $0.9540 in pre-market trading after jumping 285% on Monday.

Check-Cap Ltd. CHEK declined 18.7% to $1.83 in pre-market trading after jumping around 270% on Monday.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc KORE fell 15% to $1.25 in pre-market trading. KORE announced NYSE acceptance of plan to regain listing compliance.

Nvni Group Limited NVNI fell 12.8% to $4.97 in today's pre-market trading after dipping around 34% on Monday.

Fifth District Bancorp, Inc . FDSB shares dipped 12.6% to $11.00 in pre-market trading after falling 3% on Monday.

. shares dipped 12.6% to $11.00 in pre-market trading after falling 3% on Monday. Tutor Perini Corporation TPC dipped 12.1% to $22.01 in pre-market trading.

Reliance Global Group, Inc . RELI shares fell 11.6% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after jumping 159% on Monday.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc . HSDT fell 6.8% to $0.8950 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Monday.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc . LIND shares fell 9.8% to $11.01 in pre-market trading.

. shares fell 9.8% to $11.01 in pre-market trading. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation BIPC fell 8.7% to $35.01 in pre-market trading.

