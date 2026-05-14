Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, May 14.

Analysts expect the Lima, Peru-based company to report quarterly earnings of $7.26 per share, up from $6.06 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Credicorp's quarterly revenue is $1.75 billion (it reported $1.52 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On May 13, Credicorp announced planned executive leadership succession across microfinance, finance and audit.

Credicorp shares fell 1.9% to close at $317.68 on Wednesday.

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