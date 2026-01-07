Deckers Brands logo on Iphone in front of a laptop computer showin Deckers web site
This Deckers Outdoor Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
  • Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin downgraded OneStream Inc (NASDAQ:OS) from Overweight to Neutral and slashed the price target from $28 to $24. OneStream shares closed at $23.61 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc analyst Philip Gibbs downgraded the rating for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Cleveland-Cliffs shares closed at $13.27 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi downgraded Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $42 to $35. Axalta Coating shares closed at $32.95 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham analyst Scott Berg downgraded OneStream Inc (NASDAQ:OS) from Buy to Hold. OneStream shares closed at $23.61 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst Jonathan Komp downgraded the rating for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) from Outperform to Neutral and maintained the price target of $125. Deckers Outdoor shares closed at $107.46 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

