Alpha Buying: Following Conviction, Not the Crowd

The smart money leaves clues.

You just have to know where to look — and care enough to look before everyone else is told what to think about it.

One of the more interesting breadcrumbs showed up quietly this week.

Greenhaven Associates filed its latest 13F well ahead of the deadline.

That is not an accident.

That is not administrative housekeeping.

That is a choice.

Why an Early 13F Matters

Most firms treat the 13F like a chore.

They file late.

They obscure what they can.

They certainly do not rush to show you what they own.

When someone files early, it usually means one of two things:

They do not care if you see it

They want you to

With a firm like Greenhaven, you should assume intent.

An early filing gives you something valuable:

Less time for window dressing

Less opportunity to adjust optics

A clearer picture of actual positioning

What you are seeing is closer to reality — not a curated snapshot.

That makes it worth paying attention to.

Who Greenhaven Is (And Why It Matters)

This is not a quant shop.

This is not a closet index fund.

Greenhaven is an old-school, concentrated value partnership run by Edgar Wachenheim III — a manager who has spent decades doing one thing well:

Buying assets below intrinsic value and waiting for the market to catch up.

Founded in 1987, the firm operates with:

A small team

A concentrated portfolio

A long-term time horizon

No marketing machine.

No constant media presence.

No pressure to perform quarter-to-quarter.

That structure matters.

It allows them to do what most investors cannot:

Buy when it is uncomfortable

Hold when it is boring

Ignore the noise

The Strategy: Where They Play

Greenhaven lives in parts of the market most investors avoid:

Cyclicals when earnings look ugly

Financials when headlines are negative

Housing when sentiment collapses

They size positions with conviction.

Top holdings dominate.

Time horizon matters more than timing.

The formula is simple:

Find situations where:

The probability of permanent capital loss is low

The probability of being wrong in the short term is high

That is where opportunity lives.

The market does not pay you for being comfortable.

It pays you for being right when it is uncomfortable.

Why This Filing Matters Now

An early 13F from a firm like Greenhaven is not a signal to blindly copy positions.

It is a map.

It shows where disciplined capital is being deployed when sentiment is weak.

And more importantly, it shows where discomfort likely exists today.

Most investors are reacting:

To headlines

To price

To whatever narrative is trending this week

Greenhaven does the opposite.

They allocate.

They wait.

They let the cycle do the work.

Where They're Leaning

These are not random names.

They are classic "this looks ugly now, but won't look ugly forever" setups.

This is a textbook post-pandemic normalization story:

Demand cooled

Margins compressed

The narrative faded

The business itself did not break.

Recurring demand remains intact

End markets are durable

Balance sheet is manageable

This is exactly the kind of temporary dislocation value investors look for — a solid business that lost its story.

ICON plc – (NASDAQ:ICLR)

One of the largest contract research organizations globally — effectively outsourced R&D for pharma and biotech.

The long-term story is intact:

Drug development is growing

Outsourcing is increasing

Demand is structural

The issue is timing.

Biotech funding cycles ebb and flow. When capital tightens, project starts slow — and investors panic.

Greenhaven is not buying the next quarter.

They are buying the next cycle of drug development spend.

An energy supply chain distributor tied to oil & gas and industrial activity.

Highly cyclical — which is exactly the point.

Activity rises → orders increase → margins expand

Activity falls → sentiment collapses

DNOW is positioned:

Asset-light

Levered to activity, not just commodity prices

Benefiting from infrastructure and energy investment

This is a classic "buy the cycle, not the headline" setup.

Lennar Corporation – (NYSE:LEN)

A familiar name — and a classic Greenhaven play.

Homebuilders always look worst at the wrong time:

Rising rates

Negative housing headlines

Affordability concerns

Meanwhile:

The U.S. still has a structural housing shortage

Demographics remain supportive

Long-term demand is intact

Greenhaven has made a career buying these when they look uninvestable — and holding until they look obvious.

Baxter International – (NYSE:BAX)

A global healthcare company currently in the middle of a reset.

Operational challenges

Portfolio restructuring

Margin pressure

The market sees execution risk.

Greenhaven sees:

Durable core business

Essential products

Multiple levers to improve returns

This is a classic gap between current perception and normalized earnings power.

The Pattern

Put these together and the pattern is clear.

These are not:

Momentum stocks

Narrative-driven trades

Crowd favorites

They are businesses that:

Hit a rough patch

Lost their story

Exist in parts of the market most investors would rather avoid

That is exactly the point.

The Alpha Buying Takeaway

Greenhaven is not trying to be comfortable.

They are trying to be right.

An early 13F from a firm like this is not about copying positions.

It is about understanding where disciplined, long-term capital is being deployed — especially when sentiment is working in the opposite direction.

The opportunity is not in following the crowd.

It is in recognizing where the crowd is wrong.

And being willing to act before that changes.