AGCO (NYSE:AGCO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for AGCO
AGCO Questions & Answers
The latest price target for AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $160.00 expecting AGCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.40% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and AGCO maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of AGCO, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for AGCO was filed on May 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest AGCO (AGCO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $158.00 to $160.00. The current price AGCO (AGCO) is trading at is $127.60, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
