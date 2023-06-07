Earnings Scheduled For June 7, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund DOL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock BF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $990.29 million.

• Lovesac LOVE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $134.15 million.

• Campbell Soup CPB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.

• VersaBank VBNK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $27.85 million.

• Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $451.04 million.

• J.Jill JILL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $149.50 million.

• United Natural Foods UNFI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $7.51 billion.

• Brown Forman Inc Class A Common Stock BF is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vera Bradley VRA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $99.67 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Semtech SMTC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $234.99 million.

• Greif GEF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Torrid Holdings CURV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $309.00 million.

• Smartsheet SMAR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $214.07 million.

• Oxford Industries OXM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.74 per share on revenue of $419.11 million.

• GameStop GME is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• Trip.com Group TCOM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Lakeland Industries LAKE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $28.71 million.

• Verint Systems VRNT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $216.15 million.

• Tuya TUYA is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Rent the Runway RENT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $73.19 million.

• HashiCorp HCP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $133.11 million.

