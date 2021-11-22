 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For November 22, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 3:53am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $97.92 million.

• Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $738.45 million.

• Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $25.63 million.

• Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $217.26 million.

• Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $127.92 million.

• Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $37.02 million.

• Spire (NYSE:SR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $253.29 million.

• Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $31.71 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $14.85 million.

• Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $79.87 million.

• Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $729.13 million.

• Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $732.05 million.

• Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.22 per share on revenue of $26.34 million.

• Cango (NYSE:CANG) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $11.23 million.

• Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $84.82 million.

• Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $56.77 million.

• Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• IBEX Holdings (NASDAQ:IBEX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $112.75 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

