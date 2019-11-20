Earnings Scheduled For November 20, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $18.49 billion.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $17.68 billion.
- Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $246.19 million.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $747.01 million.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $88.31 million.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $83.20 million.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $128.13 million.
- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $118.33 million.
- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $44.76 million.
- Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $35.97 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $222.82 million.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $454.39 million.
- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $440.34 million.
- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $544.63 million.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.
- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $485.50 million.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $289.26 million.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) is expected to post earnings for its third quarter.
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $164.72 million.
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $497.69 million.
