Why Lyft Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 21%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Lyft, Inc. LYFT rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

Lyft reported quarterly losses of three cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate for losses of four cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.52 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.44 billion and is an increase over sales of $1.15 billion from the same period last year.

Lyft shares rose 21.5% to $17.49 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc . ATCH gained 89.6% to $0.3412 in pre-market trading after gaining around 13% on Wednesday.

. gained 89.6% to $0.3412 in pre-market trading after gaining around 13% on Wednesday. Interactive Strength Inc. TRNR rose 81.5% to $0.1650 in pre-market trading. Interactive Strength will release third quarter results before the market opens on Thursday, Nov. 14.

rose 81.5% to $0.1650 in pre-market trading. Interactive Strength will release third quarter results before the market opens on Thursday, Nov. 14. MDJM Ltd MDJH shares surged 49.7% to $0.2252 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Wednesday.

shares surged 49.7% to $0.2252 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Wednesday. Ensysce Biosciences, Inc . ENSC gained 32.6% to $0.7305 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Wednesday.

. gained 32.6% to $0.7305 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Wednesday. AppLovin Corporation APP climbed 27.5% to $214.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

climbed 27.5% to $214.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Laird Superfood, Inc. LSF shares rose 22% to $8.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

shares rose 22% to $8.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS gained 19.8% to $11.03 in pre-market trading after posting strong quarterly earnings.

gained 19.8% to $11.03 in pre-market trading after posting strong quarterly earnings. Freshworks Inc. FRSH gained 17.7% to $15.40 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

gained 17.7% to $15.40 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected quarterly earnings. The Oncology Institute, Inc TOI gained 17.6% to $0.3469 in pre-market trading. The Oncology Institute will release its third quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

gained 17.6% to $0.3469 in pre-market trading. The Oncology Institute will release its third quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Dutch Bros Inc. BROS gained 15.8% to $40.49 in pre-market trading following strong quarterly results.

Losers

Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS shares tumbled 41.1% to $1.91 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly results.

shares tumbled 41.1% to $1.91 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly results. FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO shares fell 32% to $0.5321 in pre-market trading after surging 475% on Wednesday.

shares fell 32% to $0.5321 in pre-market trading after surging 475% on Wednesday. Cardlytics, Inc. CDLX dipped 31.9% to $3.55 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

dipped 31.9% to $3.55 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results. Wolfspeed, Inc . WOLF shares fell 24.5% to $10.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results.

. shares fell 24.5% to $10.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc . SEDG declined 19% to $11.89 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

. declined 19% to $11.89 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results. Burford Capital Limited BUR shares dipped 16.4% to $12.21 in pre-market trading. Burford Capital will release its financial results for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, on Thursday, Nov. 7.

shares dipped 16.4% to $12.21 in pre-market trading. Burford Capital will release its financial results for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, on Thursday, Nov. 7. ARB IOT Group Limited ARBB fell 15.4% to $0.6879 in pre-market trading after surging 44% on Wednesday.

fell 15.4% to $0.6879 in pre-market trading after surging 44% on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming Inc CRSR fell 14.1% to $6.12 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results.

fell 14.1% to $6.12 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Match Group, Inc. MTCH fell 12.8% to $33.00 in pre-market trading following mixed third-quarter financial results.

fell 12.8% to $33.00 in pre-market trading following mixed third-quarter financial results. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. STRO fell 11.6% to $3.66 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Wednesday.

