Jim Cramer: This Financial Stock Is A Buy, Likes Broadcom

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said he likes Broadcom Inc. AVGO.
On Tuesday, Broadcom expanded its multi-year partnership with Telia Company to advance Telia's modernization and transformation of telecom and cloud infrastructure using VMware's product portfolio.
SkyWater Technology, Inc. SKYT is a “very complicated story” as the company is losing a lot of money, Cramer said.
SkyWater Technology will report its fiscal third-quarter financial results following the close of the market on Thursday, Nov. 7.
IES Holdings, Inc. IESC is a “really good” company, Cramer said. “I think you got a great stock there.”
On Sept. 26, IES Holdings announced the appointment of John Louis Fouts to its Board of Directors.
S&P Global Inc. SPGI is a buy, the “Mad Money” host said.
On Nov. 1, S&P Global said it has completed the sale of its PrimeOne business to TS Imagine, a global, cross-asset provider of trading, portfolio, and risk management solutions for financial institutions.
Cramer recommended to buy more of Merck & Co., Inc. MRK shares.
On Oct. 31, Merck reported third-quarter sales of $16.66 billion, up 4% year over year and beating the consensus estimate of $16.47 billion.
Price Action:
- Broadcom shares gained 3.2% to settle at $173.90 on Tuesday.
- SkyWater Technology shares fell 0.3% to close at $9.65 on Tuesday.
- IES Holdings shares gained 3.3% to settle at $246.06 during the session.
- S&P Global gained 0.8% to settle at $489.71 on Tuesday.
- Merck shares fell 0.2% to close at $101.65.
