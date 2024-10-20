Consumer Tech News (Oct 14-18): Biden Administration Considers Imposing Restrictions On Chip Sales, Apple Inks Secret Deal With BYD & More

The European Union's NIS 2 cybersecurity directive, now enforceable, mandates companies to bolster their cybersecurity practices or face hefty fines.

Chinese researchers have successfully used D-Wave‘s quantum annealing systems to break classic encryption RSA, potentially accelerating the timeline for when quantum computers could pose a real threat to widely used cryptographic systems.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's 2024 campaign has decided not to advertise on Snap Inc.‘s SNAP Snapchat, a platform favored by young voters.

Amid growing concerns from the U.S. about the potential diversion of advanced chip technology to China, the UAE has assured its commitment to safeguarding these technologies.

The assurance comes as the Biden administration considers imposing restrictions on chip sales from NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD to the Middle East.

Gaming

The latest figures from Circana reveal a dip in U.S. video game spending for August 2024, with total expenditure dropping 7% year-on-year to $4.1 billion. Hardware sales fell 36%, driven by a 41% decline in Switch sales.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT discontinued its $1 for 14 days Game Pass trial just before the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which is set to release directly on Game Pass next week.

Microsoft settles the antitrust lawsuit over its $69 billion Activision Blizzard acquisition, with undisclosed terms and no refiling allowed.

Microsoft is set to expand its cloud gaming capabilities by introducing support for player-owned Xbox games, a long-anticipated feature that will allow users to stream titles from their personal game libraries.

Electronic Arts Inc. EA will shut down Plants vs. Zombies 3 on November 15, 2024, halting downloads and in-app purchases in preparation for a "major overhaul."

Riot Games, the studio behind League of Legends, announced a series of layoffs affecting its League of Legends PC development team, alongside plans for future expansion.

Bandai Namco Holdings, Inc. NCBDY faces workforce shifts and project cancellations despite the success of Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! Zero’s 3 million unit sales.

Smartphones

Apple Inc. AAPL reportedly had a secret partnership with Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD Co Ltd BYDDY to create long-range electric vehicle batteries.

Apple is expanding its payment offerings within Apple Pay, providing users with more flexible online and in-app purchase options. The company is introducing installment loan features and increasing the availability of rewards programs.

Apple unveiled the upgraded version of its iPad Mini, marking the first significant upgrade to the compact tablet since 2021.

Apple has set a new sales record for its iPhone during the third quarter of 2024, coinciding with a broader recovery in the global smartphone market.

Apple is reportedly ramping up its efforts to compete with Meta Platforms, Inc. META. The iPhone maker’s discounted version of the first-generation mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro, could be ready by next year.

Apple has terminated its self-driving vehicle testing permit in California. The decision follows the company's earlier abandonment of its electric vehicle project.

Apple is reportedly experiencing a shortage in inventory for several of its products, leading to speculation about the imminent launch of new models.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. SSNLF is reportedly preparing to unveil its "Special Edition" Galaxy Z Fold 6 as early as next week.

Social Media, AI & Technology

YouTube, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.‘s GOOG Google, is extending its "Premium Lite" plan to additional countries, offering a more affordable subscription with fewer ads.

YouTube has unveiled a significant update that introduces a range of new features designed to enhance the user experience and foster a stronger connection between creators and their audiences.

Google has requested the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to put a stop to the impending changes mandated by Judge James Donato's ruling in the Epic v. Google case.

Google has officially begun rolling out Android 15, the latest version of its mobile operating system, to Pixel devices today.

Meta confirmed layoffs across multiple teams, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Reality Labs.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in California rejected Meta's attempt to dismiss the claims made in two separate lawsuits filed last year. The lawsuits involving over 30 states, including California, New York, and Florida, accuse Meta of contributing to mental health issues among teenagers by making its platforms addictive.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. TSM reportedly started manufacturing A16 chips for Apple at its Phoenix, Arizona facility. This move is part of the U.S. strategy to enhance domestic semiconductor production.

Sebastien Bubeck, the vice president of GenAI research at Microsoft is set to join ChatGPT-parent, OpenAI.

