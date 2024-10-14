Apple To Launch New MacBooks Pro, iPad Minis and iMacs? Analyst Says Inventory Dwindling For These Gizmos

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly experiencing a shortage in inventory for several of its products, leading to speculation about the imminent launch of new models.

What Happened: On Monday, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman took to X, formerly Twitter, and said that retail inventory for several Apple products, including iMacs, MacBook Pros, Mac minis, iPad minis, and their accessories, is running low.

Such inventory shortages are often indicative of a company preparing to introduce updated versions of its products.

Interestingly, Gurman pointed out that the entry-level iPad is not experiencing the same inventory issues.

Retail inventory for iMacs, MacBook Pros, Mac minis, iPad minis, iPad mini accessories continues to dwindle. Not seeing the same for entry iPad, for those wondering. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 14, 2024

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, a Russian YouTuber reportedly tested an unannounced M4 MacBook Pro, which was expected to be launched in November.

The video suggested that the M4 MacBook Pro would come with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. This leak came during the same time when Gurman reported that Apple is likely to unveil its first M4-powered Macs on Nov. 1.

The expected lineup includes a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip, along with higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros featuring the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips.

He noted that Apple could also introduce a refreshed iMac with the M4 chip, a revamped Mac mini with M4 and M4 Pro options, and a new iPad mini.

Early next year, Apple may release 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs with M4, a new iPhone SE, 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Airs, updated Magic Keyboards for the iPad Air, and a refreshed AirTag.

Mac Studio and Mac Pro models equipped with M4 chips are also in development, with Mac Studio anticipated mid-2025 and Mac Pro arriving later in the year.

