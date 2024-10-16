Plants Vs. Zombies 3 Servers Shut Down As EA Plans 'Major Overhaul'

Electronic Arts Inc EA will take Plants vs. Zombies 3 offline, halting downloads and in-app purchases in preparation for a “major overhaul.”

The company announced that the game, which has gone through multiple soft launches since 2020, will be inaccessible from Nov. 15, 2024, in all territories. Players will have until that date to enjoy the game before the servers shut down completely.

In a blog post addressing the changes, EA explained: "We've been grateful for your enthusiasm and feedback during our soft launch. We've always had love for our plants, and yes, even our zombies, and it has been a joy bringing life to Dave, his niece, Patrice, Nate, and many more in PvZ3."

Game Progress And Currency Preservation

Despite the reset, EA reassured players that some aspects of their accounts will be preserved. Any earned or purchased coin balances will remain intact, provided players have connected their accounts through Google Play, Apple ID, or an EA Account.

However, boosts, game progress, levels, and unlocked units, as well as the game’s narrative, will be reset once the overhaul is complete.

"We want to go even further to make the game truly special," EA stated, stressing the need for this downtime to deliver a more polished experience. It’s worth noting that there's no firm date for the game's re-launch.

The Ongoing Struggles Of Plants Vs. Zombies 3

Plants vs. Zombies 3 has experienced a turbulent development path, struggling to replicate the success of its predecessors. Initially soft-launched in 2020, the game underwent a significant re-work and re-launch in 2022. Yet, despite efforts to fine-tune the game, it still hasn't resonated with fans in the way EA had hoped.

The original Plants vs. Zombies franchise, beloved for its unique tower defense mechanics, set a high bar with its first two installments. More recent spin-offs, including the Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, have struggled to capture the same widespread acclaim.

Future Of The Franchise

Fans of the franchise have long been calling for a return to the Garden Warfare series, the third-person shooter spin-off that earned a dedicated following. However, there's been no official word from EA on a new Garden Warfare title, despite the franchise's current hiatus since 2019.

A separate single-player Plants vs. Zombies game, which had been in development at EA between 2015 and 2017, was also canceled.

