BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc owns a range of leisure related businesses in Japan. The company's primary business segments are Network Entertainment and Toys. The Network Entertainment segment represents a higher portion of revenues than that of Toys. It is known for developing and marketing home video game software, arcade game machines and management of amusement facilities. The Toys segment is concerned with selling vending machine capsule toys and other collectibles. Additionally, the company offers interactive media products in the form of music software and on-demand video content. Bandai Namco's revenue primarily depends on its domestic businesses and to a lesser extent on its activities in America, Europe and other Asian regions.