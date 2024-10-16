Google Rolls Out Android 15 With Theft Detection Lock, Privacy Features For 'Sensitive' Apps And More

Alphabet Inc. GOOGLGOOG subsidiary Google has officially begun rolling out Android 15, the latest version of its mobile operating system, to Pixel devices today.

What Happened: The update introduces a range of new security, privacy, and productivity features, with a strong focus on user protection, particularly against theft and unauthorized access to sensitive information. The new release is also designed to enhance the user experience on large-screen devices like foldables and tablets.

Top Android 15 Features

Theft Protection and Recovery

Google AI theft detection | Photo courtesy: Google

One of the standout features of Android 15 is the Theft Detection Lock, which uses artificial intelligence technology to automatically lock a device if it senses suspicious movement, such as someone running or driving away with it. This feature is designed to thwart thieves before they can access personal data. Users can also remotely lock their devices from any other device using their phone number and a security check.

Further security enhancements include protections against thieves tampering with important settings. Android 15 adds authentication requirements for actions like removing a SIM card or turning off Find My Device, preventing thieves from easily resetting and selling stolen devices. Multiple failed attempts to access apps or settings will now trigger a lockdown of the device.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Private Space for Sensitive Apps

In an effort to bolster user privacy, Android 15 introduces a Private Space feature that functions as a secure digital safe. Users can create this space to hide sensitive apps—such as those for banking, social media, or dating—ensuring they remain invisible to others.

Apps in this private space are excluded from the app list, recent apps view, notifications, and settings, and can only be accessed with an additional layer of authentication. Users can even hide the existence of the private space from the main interface of the device for extra security.

Enhanced Multitasking on Foldables and Tablets

Google is also improving the Android experience on foldable devices and tablets. Android 15 offers the ability to pin and unpin the taskbar on-screen, allowing users to quickly access their favorite apps like Google Photos or Gmail.

The update introduces App Pairing, a new multitasking feature that enables users to open two apps simultaneously, such as Gmail and Google Drive, and drag-and-drop files between them. App combinations can be saved as a single icon, making it easier to launch them in split-screen mode.

See Also: YouTube Rolls Out New Features Including Sleep Timer, Collaborative Playlists, And Enhanced Miniplayer For Better User Experience

Camera, Messaging, and Passkey Updates

Android 15 introduces several updates to the camera, messaging, and authentication systems:

The Low Light Boost improves image quality in poor lighting conditions, while third-party apps gain more control over features like the flashlight.

Carrier messaging apps now support satellite connectivity, allowing users to send and receive messages even without a mobile or Wi-Fi connection.

Apps using Passkeys for login will benefit from a more seamless authentication process, allowing users to log in with a single tap.

Seang Chau, VP and GM of Android Platform said, “Your Android devices are always getting better thanks to new features and updates rolling out all the time—not just once a year.”

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Google