Trump Campaign's Snapchat Absence Potentially Gives Harris Edge Among Young Voters

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign has decided not to advertise on Snap Inc.’s SNAP Snapchat, a platform favored by young voters.

What Happened: This decision has allowed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris to dominate the platform, with her campaign spending over $5.3 million on Snapchat ads, reported the New York Times, citing the company's disclosures.

The former president’s decision not to invest in Snapchat ads is a shift from his previous campaigns and follows a longstanding dispute with Snap.

Snap banned Trump’s personal account after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and has not lifted the ban since, despite offering to sell political ads to his campaign.

According to Snap, the platform boasts over 100 million users in the U.S., with approximately 80% being 18 or older and eligible to vote. Snapchat also has a larger share of users under 30 compared to other major tech platforms.

Harris has effectively leveraged Snapchat to highlight Trump's policies, particularly his anti-abortion stance, and has framed her messages to resonate with young voters, using popular culture references like Beyoncé's song “Freedom.”

Before exiting the race, President Joe Biden allocated nearly $1.5 million toward Snapchat advertising.

On the other hand, while Meta Platforms, Inc.’s META Facebook banned Trump’s personal account, he continued purchasing ads on the platform in 2021, the report noted.

Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign, stated that Harris was wasting her campaign funds unnecessarily.

“Silly Snapchat ads are not going to make up for the fact that her terrible economic policies have robbed young people of the American dream,” Leavitt stated.

Why It Matters: While Trump’s campaign has bypassed Snapchat, it has reached younger voters through interviews with popular online personalities and organic videos on TikTok.

However, digital strategists argue that Snapchat’s personal communication style makes it an important tool for reaching young voters.

Trump’s use of TikTok has not been without controversy, with former Congressman Mike Gallagher expressing concerns over politicians using TikTok, citing national security risks.

Despite these concerns, Trump’s TikTok debut outshined the Biden-Harris campaign account, amassing more than five million followers.

As the 2024 election approaches, Harris maintains a lead over Trump in many election polls. However, the gap is closing, making the race increasingly competitive.

