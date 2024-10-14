Microsoft To Test Cloud Gaming For Owned Xbox Games In November: Report

Microsoft Corp. MSFT is set to expand its cloud gaming capabilities by introducing support for player-owned Xbox games, a long-anticipated feature that will allow users to stream titles from their personal game libraries.

According to a report from The Verge, the company plans to begin testing this feature in November with Xbox Insiders, a group of users who test pre-release features. After the test phase, Microsoft aims to roll out the service to all users.

Currently, Xbox players can only stream games available through Xbox Game Pass, the company’s subscription service.

However, this new feature would enable cloud streaming for games players already own, whether purchased digitally or added to their library through other means.

Microsoft first announced its intentions to support cloud streaming for owned games in 2022, but the feature never launched due to various technical challenges.

Delays Due To Infrastructure And Licensing Challenges

The delay in launching cloud streaming for owned titles stems from the complexity of preparing Microsoft's infrastructure to handle thousands of different games. The Verge stated Microsoft needed to expand its cloud architecture to accommodate a significantly larger number of titles as compared to the hundreds currently available on Game Pass.

In addition to these technical hurdles, licensing restrictions have also slowed the rollout. Some game publishers may not allow their titles to be streamed due to existing licensing agreements or other business arrangements.

Microsoft’s Broader Push Into Cloud Gaming

This feature aligns with Microsoft's larger goal of making gaming more accessible across devices. Cloud gaming allows players to stream games without the need for a powerful console or PC, enabling them to play on a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets and lower-end laptops.

In another recent move, Microsoft announced plans to enable game purchases directly through the Xbox App on Android, beginning next month. Xbox President Sarah Bond confirmed players can start buying and play games through the app then.

