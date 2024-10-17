YouTube's 'Premium Lite' Plan That Removes Some Ads, But Doesn't Offer Any Other Perks Is Rolling Out To More Countries

YouTube, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google, is extending its “Premium Lite” plan to additional countries, offering a more affordable subscription with fewer ads.

What Happened: YouTube’s ‘Premium Lite’ plan, which is approximately half the price of the standard Premium subscription, is now accessible in more countries, reported Android Authority.

Unlike the standard Premium plan that includes YouTube Music, offline downloads, and background play, ‘Premium Lite’ only reduces ads. However, it doesn’t completely remove them.

YouTube had previously pulled back the ‘Lite’ plan from most countries in late 2023, but it was never fully discontinued. The tech giant confirmed plans to continue testing the plan, which was initially launched in Thailand.

“We're testing a different version of Premium Lite and some users in Australia, Germany and Thailand may see the option to sign up,” the company told the report.

Users from various countries, including Australia and Germany, have reported seeing the ‘Premium Lite’ option.

In Australia, the plan is priced at $11.99/month, half the cost of the standard Premium plan. An $8.99/month price also appears to be under testing.

Why It Matters: This expansion comes after YouTube introduced a range of new features designed to improve user experience and foster a stronger connection between creators and their audiences.

Earlier in the same month, YouTube faced a bug that erroneously banned accounts and removed channels worldwide.

The platform eventually reinstated the channels and restored access to paid services like YouTube TV, YouTube Premium, and YouTube Music subscriptions.

