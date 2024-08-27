Why Trip.com Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited TCOM rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after reporting second-quarter results.

Trip.com Group posted adjusted earnings per ADS of $1.00, beating market estimates of 74 cents per share.

Trip.com Group shares jumped 9.7% to $46.45 in the pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Trinity Biotech plc TRIB gained 87.5% to $3.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced an increase in projected revenue for its TrinScreen HIV to $10 million from $8 million.

gained 87.5% to $3.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced an increase in projected revenue for its TrinScreen HIV to $10 million from $8 million. Smart for Life, Inc . SMFL rose 50.9% to $1.63 in today's pre-market trading after the company issued an update on prospective acquisitions.

. rose 50.9% to $1.63 in today's pre-market trading after the company issued an update on prospective acquisitions. Society Pass Incorporated SOPA gained 35.6% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Monday.

gained 35.6% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Monday. Tantech Holdings Ltd TANH gained 31% to $0.2022 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Monday.

gained 31% to $0.2022 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Monday. Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN gained 16.7% to $8.74 in pre-market trading. Addex Therapeutics and Indivior announced the selection of clinical candidates from their GABAB positive allosteric modulator (PAM) research collaboration.

gained 16.7% to $8.74 in pre-market trading. Addex Therapeutics and Indivior announced the selection of clinical candidates from their GABAB positive allosteric modulator (PAM) research collaboration. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc . CNET gained 13.5% to $0.7488 in pre-market trading after climbing over 11% on Monday.

. gained 13.5% to $0.7488 in pre-market trading after climbing over 11% on Monday. Signing Day Sports, Inc . SGN gained 12.8% to $0.3232 in pre-market trading after surging 32% on Monday.

. gained 12.8% to $0.3232 in pre-market trading after surging 32% on Monday. Galapagos NV GLPG gained 7.9% to $30.62 in the pre-market trading session. Galapagos shares gained 10% on Monday after Ecor1 Capital reported a 9.9% stake in the company.

gained 7.9% to $30.62 in the pre-market trading session. Galapagos shares gained 10% on Monday after Ecor1 Capital reported a 9.9% stake in the company. Tuya Inc. TUYA gained 7.4% to $1.90 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

Losers

Nxu, Inc . NXU declined 12% to $0.3030 in pre-market trading.

. declined 12% to $0.3030 in pre-market trading. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc . QTI shares declined 11.2% to $0.57 in pre-market trading after falling around 5% on Monday.

. shares declined 11.2% to $0.57 in pre-market trading after falling around 5% on Monday. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc . CTNT shares fell 10% to $0.2961 in pre-market trading after gaining around 25% on Monday.

. shares fell 10% to $0.2961 in pre-market trading after gaining around 25% on Monday. VivoPower International PLC VVPR fell 9.9% to $2.18 in today's pre-market trading.

fell 9.9% to $2.18 in today's pre-market trading. Addentax Group Corp ATXG fell 8.8% to $0.56 in pre-market trading.

fell 8.8% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. TuanChe Limited TC fell 8.3% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Monday.

fell 8.3% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Monday. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc ILAG shares fell 8% to $0.86 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 8% to $0.86 in pre-market trading. WM Technology, In c. MAPS shares declined 7.9% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.

c. shares declined 7.9% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday. Gaotu Techedu Inc . GOTU shares fell 7.4% to $3.78 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly earnings.

. shares fell 7.4% to $3.78 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly earnings. Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP shares dipped 3.2% to $1.84 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Monday.

Now Read This: