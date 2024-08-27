Why Trip.com Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Shares of Trip.com Group Limited TCOM rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after reporting second-quarter results.
Trip.com Group posted adjusted earnings per ADS of $1.00, beating market estimates of 74 cents per share.
Trip.com Group shares jumped 9.7% to $46.45 in the pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Trinity Biotech plc TRIB gained 87.5% to $3.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced an increase in projected revenue for its TrinScreen HIV to $10 million from $8 million.
- Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL rose 50.9% to $1.63 in today's pre-market trading after the company issued an update on prospective acquisitions.
- Society Pass Incorporated SOPA gained 35.6% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Monday.
- Tantech Holdings Ltd TANH gained 31% to $0.2022 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Monday.
- Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN gained 16.7% to $8.74 in pre-market trading. Addex Therapeutics and Indivior announced the selection of clinical candidates from their GABAB positive allosteric modulator (PAM) research collaboration.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. CNET gained 13.5% to $0.7488 in pre-market trading after climbing over 11% on Monday.
- Signing Day Sports, Inc. SGN gained 12.8% to $0.3232 in pre-market trading after surging 32% on Monday.
- Galapagos NV GLPG gained 7.9% to $30.62 in the pre-market trading session. Galapagos shares gained 10% on Monday after Ecor1 Capital reported a 9.9% stake in the company.
- Tuya Inc. TUYA gained 7.4% to $1.90 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.
Losers
- Nxu, Inc. NXU declined 12% to $0.3030 in pre-market trading.
- QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. QTI shares declined 11.2% to $0.57 in pre-market trading after falling around 5% on Monday.
- Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. CTNT shares fell 10% to $0.2961 in pre-market trading after gaining around 25% on Monday.
- VivoPower International PLC VVPR fell 9.9% to $2.18 in today's pre-market trading.
- Addentax Group Corp ATXG fell 8.8% to $0.56 in pre-market trading.
- TuanChe Limited TC fell 8.3% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Monday.
- Intelligent Living Application Group Inc ILAG shares fell 8% to $0.86 in pre-market trading.
- WM Technology, Inc. MAPS shares declined 7.9% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU shares fell 7.4% to $3.78 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly earnings.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP shares dipped 3.2% to $1.84 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Monday.
Now Read This:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in