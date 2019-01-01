Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 23
EPS
$0.080
Quarterly Revenue
$735M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$4.7B
Earnings History
Trip.com Group Questions & Answers
When is Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) reporting earnings?
Trip.com Group (TCOM) is scheduled to report earnings on June 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 23, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)?
The Actual EPS was $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.20.
What were Trip.com Group’s (NASDAQ:TCOM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $953.1M, which beat the estimate of $940.2M.
