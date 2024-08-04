MicroStrategy, Intel And Moderna Are Among Top 12 Large Cap Losers Last Week (July 28-August 3): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These twelve large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Symbotic Inc SYM stock fell 39.23% in the last week following worse-than-expected Q3 earnings and issued subpar Q4 revenue outlook.
- Intel Corp INTC stock declined 31.63% in the last week due to worse-than-expected Q2 results and a suspended dividend. Several analysts downgraded the stock.
- Snap Inc SNAP fell 30.23% on worse-than-expected Q2 revenue results. Several analysts lowered their price forecasts on the stock.
- Moderna, Inc. MRNA shares declined 29.19% after the company reported Q2 results and revised its 2024 expectations. Following the report, multiple analysts lowered their respective price targets on the stock.
- Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY stock fell 24.50% after the company issued weak FY24 guidance. Several analysts cut the price target on the stock.
- Pinterest, Inc. PINS shares were down 23.12% after the company issued Q3 revenue guidance below estimates. Many analysts slashed the price target on the company.
- Arm Holdings plc ARM stock decreased 22.42% after it issued weak Q2 guidance. Many analysts revised the price target.
- Entegris, Inc. ENTG shares dipped 20.78% after the company reported Q2 financial results and issued Q3 guidance below estimates. Few analysts lowered the price target on the stock.
- Atlassian Corp TEAM stock tumbled 19.24% last week after the company reported Q4 earnings and issued a soft Q1 outlook.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares fell 18.22% after the company reported its second-quarter financial results. Shares of crypto-linked stocks also fell amid weakness in Bitcoin.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. EDU stock decreased 17.22% after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales.
- Western Digital Corp WDC fell 17.17% in sympathy with Intel. Also, Susquehanna analyst lowered its price target from $88 to $75.
Also Read:
- DoorDash And Exact Sciences Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (July 28-Aug 3): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?
Image via Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in