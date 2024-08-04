DoorDash And Exact Sciences Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (July 28-Aug 3): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These ten large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS stock escalated 26.60% after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and announced an exclusive license agreement with TwinStrand Biosciences. Several analysts slashed the price forecasts on the stock.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY shares were up 15.35% after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results. Analysts raised their respective price targets on the stock.
- Resmed Inc. RMD stock gained 10.09% after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results and raising its quarterly dividend. Several analysts also raised their price forecasts for the stock.
- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. COKE shares increased 12.21% after the company reported a year-over-year increase in Q2 financial results.
- DexCom Inc.’s DXCM stock upped 11.18% last week, bouncing back from its 52-week low.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM shares increased 11.87% after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and issued Q3 earnings guidance above estimates. Many analysts raised their price target on the company.
- UL Solutions Inc. ULS stock grew 11.74% after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results.
- Labcorp Holdings Inc. LH stock rose 11.34% after it reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and raised its FY24 revenue guidance above estimates. Several analysts boosted their forecasts on the company.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW shares grew 10.98% after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS results. Multiple firms also raised their respective price targets on the stock.
- DoorDash Inc.’s DASH stock gained 10.24% after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 revenue. Several analysts raised their price forecasts for the stock.
