Apple To Rally Around 29%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Piper Sandler slashed the price target for Salesforce, Inc. CRM from $300 to $250. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained a Neutral rating. Salesforce shares gained 0.7% to close at $271.62 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham increased the price target for Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG from $66 to $80. Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Buy rating. Pure Storage shares gained 0.8% to close at $63.00 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc raised Nutanix, Inc. NTNX price target from $69 to $79. Keybanc analyst Thomas Blakey maintained an Overweight rating. Nutanix shares gained 2.1% to close at $73.29 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen cut the price target for UiPath Inc. PATH from $28 to $17. TD Cowen analyst Bryan Bergin downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. UiPath shares fell 2.4% to close at $18.30 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised Datadog, Inc. DDOG price target from $143 to $155. B of A Securities analyst Koji Ikeda upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Datadog shares fell 0.4% to close at $121.68 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group increased Okta, Inc. OKTA price target from $102 to $122. Evercore ISI Group analyst Peter Levine upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform. Okta shares rose 0.2% to close at $96.36 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. NMG from $8 to $3.25. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Heiko Ihle maintained a Buy rating. Nouveau Monde Graphite shares rose 1% to close at $2.08 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Tigress Financial raised Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $240 to $245. Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Strong Buy rating. Apple shares rose 0.2% to close at $190.29 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird raised DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS price target from $225 to $235. Baird analyst Justin Kleber maintained a Neutral rating. DICK’S Sporting shares jumped 15.9% to close at $226.03 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel boosted International Game Technology PLC IGT price target from $24 to $26. Stifel analyst Jeffrey Stantial upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. International Game Technology shares fell 0.7% to close at $19.10 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
