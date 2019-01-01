Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Dick's Sporting Goods
Dick's Sporting Goods Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $115.00 expecting DKS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.84% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Dick's Sporting Goods maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Dick's Sporting Goods, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Dick's Sporting Goods was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $145.00 to $115.00. The current price Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) is trading at is $84.66, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
