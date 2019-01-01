Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Okta
Okta Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) was reported by Citigroup on June 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $130.00 expecting OKTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.14% upside). 55 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) was provided by Citigroup, and Okta maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Okta, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Okta was filed on June 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Okta (OKTA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $105.00 to $130.00. The current price Okta (OKTA) is trading at is $98.38, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
