Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was reported by B of A Securities on May 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $200.00 expecting AAPL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.65% upside). 48 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was provided by B of A Securities, and Apple maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Apple, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Apple was filed on May 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Apple (AAPL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $215.00 to $200.00. The current price Apple (AAPL) is trading at is $149.64, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
