Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Datadog
The latest price target for Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) was reported by Jefferies on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $125.00 expecting DDOG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.46% upside). 48 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) was provided by Jefferies, and Datadog maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Datadog, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Datadog was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Datadog (DDOG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $170.00 to $125.00. The current price Datadog (DDOG) is trading at is $98.07, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
